Regarding the July 19 Metro article “Md. unveils options to ease congestion along Beltway, I-270”:

The Maryland Department of Transportation and the State Highway Administration have not done an adequate job of publicizing the proposed “managed lanes” project on Interstate 270 and the Beltway in Maryland. For example, most members of affected communities along these roads did not receive timely notice of the initial public workshops that were held in April, or the public workshops currently in progress. I attended the briefing that MDOT and SHA officials gave to the combined Montgomery and Prince George’s county planning boards on July 18.

Several problems with the proposed “study” are glaringly obvious: Though both non-toll and toll options are supposedly on the table, as mentioned in the article, the road project will be designed, built, operated and maintained by a private-company partner, and financial viability is a key criterion in narrowing down the options. The private partner’s goal will be to make money, so options that don’t involve tolls are not likely to survive the evaluation process. Large traffic-dependent tolls, similar to those on the Beltway in Virginia, Interstate 95 south and Interstate 66 inside the Beltway, will hit low-income commuters hardest.

Importantly, the criteria for evaluating the various options outlined in the MDOT presentation do not include their impact on the long-established residential communities, parkland or businesses along the Beltway or I-270 that would be seriously disrupted by significantly widening these roads.

MDOT and SHA need to be more transparent and inclusive of affected communities.

Olivia Bartlett, Bethesda