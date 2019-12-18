Eric R. Carey, Arlington

In light of his distinguished career in the Foreign Service, it was disappointing and dismaying to read former ambassador Ryan Crocker’s Dec. 13 Friday Opinion essay. Although he cited “The Afghanistan Papers: A Secret History of the War,” it appears he missed the major point. The papers clearly demonstrate that we have pursued this endeavor for 18 years with no clear mission in mind and no ability to enunciate an end goal. We remain stuck there in worsening conditions.

AD

AD

It is fine to be proud of having built schools, roads, etc., but how many are necessary to achieve “success”? By engaging in an open-ended adventure in Afghanistan, we have again — as in Vietnam — entered an arena about which we were truly ignorant. Had we declared victory in the first few months of our engagement, with the Taliban routed, we would have saved some 2,300 American lives, uncounted Afghan lives and a trillion dollars. And Afghanistan would be no worse off than it is — perhaps better. Don’t think so? Compare Vietnam today with when the United States pulled out.

Alan Neuschatz, Chevy Chase

I am a Vietnam veteran, and my opinion on that lousy, misbegotten war is that it was a tremendous waste of young lives and valuable resources expended in the service of propping up a corrupt regime because our political leaders and their advisers at the time couldn’t tolerate the possibility of having an insignificant, corruption-ridden country half a world away being lost to communism on their watch. Sound vaguely familiar? In Afghanistan, it’s not the communists, it’s the Taliban, and it is just as tenacious and determined to rule over Afghanistan as the Viet Cong and North Vietnamese were over South Vietnam. Not another Vietnam? Oh, yes it is, Mr. Crocker, yes it is.

Roger Elmore, Beaufort, S.C.

AD