How different from the chaos that accompanied Bolivia’s Oct. 20, 2019, vote, in which the then-incumbent socialist, Evo Morales, attempted to secure a fourth term. Mr. Morales did so despite voters having said, in a 2016 constitutional referendum, that he could not, a verdict which he overrode through manipulation of the Bolivian Supreme Court. Mr. Morales then tried to claim victory in 2019 with the help of what a team of observers from the Organization of American States concluded were fraudulent means, and popular outrage spilled over into street demonstrations. Bolivia’s military withdrew support from Mr. Morales, who then resigned and fled the country; he remains in Argentina.

Ms. Áñez, abusing a technical and temporary mandate, governed high-handedly and erratically, launching a crackdown on political opponents, and failed effectively to address the coronavirus pandemic, which forced the postponement of elections originally planned for May 3. Bolivia has the fifth-highest covid-19 death rate in the world, and its economy is expected to shrink 8 percent this year, according to the International Monetary Fund.

Bolivia has been lucky to avoid a civil war, which many feared would follow the Oct. 18 vote — though 23 people were killed and 700 injured, mostly by the security forces, during the 2019 post-election upheaval, according to Human Rights Watch. If indeed the peaceful transition continues and Mr. Arce takes office, his challenge will be to capitalize on that relative good fortune, and the civic responsibility of Bolivia’s politicians and citizens, to solve economic and public health problems without rekindling the intense polarization that led to crisis in 2019. Crucial in that regard will be Mr. Arce’s ability to govern as his own man, even though he represents the same party as ex-president Morales, whom he served as finance minister for 12 years. The country’s economy generally performed well under Mr. Morales, a fact voters seemed to have in mind as they opted to reinstate his party at a time of pandemic-induced recession.

There is no sentiment, however, in favor of a return to the blatant self-aggrandizement and destruction of judicial independence that led voters to reject Mr. Morales a year ago. On a hopeful note, Mr. Morales sounded a conciliatory post-election note to match his opponents’: “We must put aside differences and sectoral and regional interests to achieve a great national agreement,” he said. History rarely grants do-overs. Bolivia, its people and its presidents — past and present — must make the most of this one.

