In 1877, Lord Salisbury stated that the most common error in politics is sticking to the carcass of dead policies.

This saying came back to me in reading about White House national security adviser John Bolton’s visit to London [“Bolton reassures Britain on trade deals after Brexit,” news, Aug. 14]. It gave me the impression that there is a desire, in some circles, to go back to 1945 and revive the unwritten U.S.-British alliance.

Otherwise, why throw ourselves into the Brexit breach? Why promise that the United States shall immediately negotiate with Britain a number of agreements that would entwine the economies of both countries in a tight embrace? Is there a wish to form an anti-Europe alliance? As a student of history, I ask: Why? What is there to be gained by it?

Marcelo Raffaelli, Arlington

