They and the six other people gunned down Wednesday at the Valley Transportation Authority maintenance yard in San Jose — Abdolvahab Alaghmandan, 63; Alex Ward Fritch, 49; Jose Dejesus Hernandez III, 35; Lars Kepler Lane, 63; Paul Delacruz Megia, 42; and Timothy Michael Romo, 49 — should not have died. They should have been able to go to work, do their jobs and go home at the end of the day. The gunman, a co-worker described as someone who made those around him fearful, shot himself as police closed in on him. He was armed with three semiautomatic pistols and 11 magazines of ammunition.
“What the hell is going on in the United States? What the hell is wrong with us?” asked California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D). “There’s a numbness I imagine some of us are feeling about this, because there’s a sameness to this. You know, Anywhere, USA. It just feels like this happens over and over and over again.”
After a year of pandemic shutdowns in which mass shootings were largely absent from headlines, the country has seen a surge. According to a database compiled by the Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University, San Jose was the 15th mass killing in the United States this year. Eighty-six people have died in the shootings, compared with 106 for all of 2020.
Each day in the United States, more than 300 people are shot, and about 100 of them die. But so far there has been a failure to treat gun violence like the public health emergency it is. “This really is an epidemic which none of us are safe,” said San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo. California has some of the strictest gun-safety laws in the country, but there is an urgent need for a national strategy to deal with the proliferation of guns and easy access to them. A starting point should be strengthening background checks for all gun purchases, a reform backed by a majority of Americans that has passed the House but is stalled in the Senate.
We don’t pretend that any law is going to stop mass shootings or put an end to gun violence. Other factors, such as mental health — a possible factor in the San Jose tragedy, along with missed signals by law enforcement — need to be addressed. But it is time for the United States to come to its senses and say, as President Biden did, “enough.”
