His opposition has responded with a commensurate lack of proportion. I have read the articles offering Six Ways to Tell if Your President is a Russian Double Agent, listened to the historians solemnly comparing Trump to Mussolini or Hitler. I am currently watching my city board itself up against the possibility of a Mostly Peaceful Protest. After four years being constantly prodded into another adrenaline high, I’m afraid my fight-or-flight glands gave up months back.

I’m not supposed to admit all this. I’m supposed to reiterate my unflagging commitment to winning “the most important election of my lifetime.” I can already picture your lip curling at my weakness; I can practically read the missives many of you will send, explaining that being too tired to refresh the election forecasts every three minutes is a privilege many people don’t have.

But such pronouncements are complicated by the fact that Trump appears to be doing better with minority voters — even Hispanics — than he was four years ago; the people who have moved decisively against him are privileged, white, college-educated, suburban. Besides, I don’t think it’s the most important election of my lifetime; I think we already had that election, in 2016.

No matter what tonight brings, my faction of the right — the socially moderate, fiscally conservative branch — will remain an endangered species. And I doubt there will be much healing of the partisan divides that are fracturing our country, for left-wing interest groups seem no more interested than Trump in seeking anything short of unconditional surrender from their opponents.

A Biden/Harris victory will have limited impact even on the pandemic, which Trump unwittingly made into the major issue of this campaign. After the election we will have at least 10 long weeks in which Trump will continue to do what he has been doing for the past 10 months — which is to say, nothing useful. Even if Biden takes office Jan. 21, by the time he can actually do something, the seasonal spike should be receding on its own. Biden cannot give us back the dark winter days we’ll spend hiding from a resurgent pandemic, or resurrect the people who have died in the meantime.

So while I voted for Biden, I’m not looking forward to his administration so much as I’m fleeing the various agonies of Trump. And however much you long to be out of pain, it is hard to feel much joy while you’re still hurting. My current feelings are best summed up by National Review writer Dan McLaughlin, “I just want to be done with him. I’ve had it. I’m sick of what he does to our politics and national discourse, and even to our brains and our friendships and neighborhoods.”

I suspect I’m not alone in this either; a quite conservative friend recently wrote me that “Joe Biden could strangle kittens and my pro-life right-wing Christian wife would vote for him just to get rid of Trump.” If indeed Biden wins this election, as appears likely from this vantage point, the “Just make it stop” vote may well provide the margin of victory.

Win or lose, there’s a lesson in that for Republicans, if they’ll take it, which they probably won’t. There ought to be a lesson in that, too, for Democrats, who will tend to see any win as a mandate for their grandest ambitions, rather than an exhausted retreat from grandiosity. But I doubt they’ll be studying up on moderation.

Nonetheless, a Biden administration will probably be less obviously incompetent, less pointlessly provocative and, therefore, more restful. And so the best hope for me — and the biggest risk for Biden — is that I, and many other newfound Democratic voters, can use that lull to regather our energies and regain our excitement about voting the bums out.

