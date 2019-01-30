Then-candidate Donald Trump holds up his Bible, given to him by his mother, as he speaks at the Values Voter Summit on Sept. 25, 2015, in Washington. (Jose Luis Magana/AP)

Regarding the Jan. 26 news article “RNC hails Trump but doesn’t endorse”:

Once President Trump leaves office, a “de-Trumpification” process will have to course through the Republican Party’s veins if it is to again be a worthy part of the American experiment in self-government. The longer he remains in office, the harder this will be — but also the more necessary. It should include at least the following declarations:

The Republican Party embraces the lessons of history and hereby denounces demagoguery, and in sackcloth and ashes confesses that appealing to voters’ fears, desires and prejudices has been ruinous to the country’s future and its capacity to fulfill its destiny.

We declare rational debate as the party’s only tool to persuade voters.

We now reject pathological dishonesty and embrace honesty as the only way to operate in the public trust.

We champion a free press as an essential and beloved American political institution and admit that treating the press as an “enemy of the people” was irresponsible, foolishly immature, offensive to voters’ capacity to think for themselves and the beginning of tyranny.

We once again declare that goodness, kindness, care and humility are hallmarks of conservative governance.

Chris Stevenson, Purcellville