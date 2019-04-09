I appreciated Robin Givhan’s April 4 Style column about “Project Runway” and the numerous mentions on a recent episode of “old lady” and “Golden Girls” to describe designers who were seen as creating “dated” looks [“Time to send ‘old lady’ labels into retirement?”]. I was glad that viewer Carolyn Dry felt the same way I did, and I appreciate that she used her anger in a positive way.

The truth is, the real beauty of women as we age is that we no longer allow ourselves to be confined by fashion fads. Many have developed a sense of style that is authentically our own and feel freer to experiment. In short, we don’t give a damn.

Although the proportion of the total population 65 and older in the United States is projected to increase approximately 20 percent by 2030, ageism, in the form of pervasive negative attitudes about older people, is widely accepted on a macro and micro level. It seems counterintuitive to disenfranchise such a large demographic with significant buying power.

Language is power, and it’s time for us to check our assumptions and carefully consider our language in a culture where women and men are living much longer with more vibrancy and intentionality.

Amy K. Harbison, Olney

The writer is a commissioner on the Montgomery County Commission on Aging.