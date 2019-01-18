Regarding the Jan. 17 front-page article “Pelosi ups shutdown pressure on Trump”:

I fully support the decision by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to withdraw the president’s invitation to deliver a State of the Union address to Congress and other dignitaries while the government is shut down. I think, however, there is a better rationale than her concern about security for the event.

The Secret Service and the FBI have said they can provide adequate security, and I think it unwise to question their position. But, even if they can ensure the safety of those attending the address, it is unconscionable to require them to do so while they are not being paid by those they are asked to protect. The speaker is taking a small but fully justified step to relieve these public servants of the significant extra work of planning and executing the extraordinary measures needed to protect the State of the Union, when that event could easily be postponed or managed in another, less burdensome way.

William Jordan, Washington

President Trump should ignore House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and deliver his State of the Union address on schedule, articulating his message in his signature format — Twitter. That way, he would reach his intended audience immediately, and then, within minutes, the vast majority of the American people. He would have at his disposal all of the consonants and vowels needed to convey his thoughts as he usually does, and still be able to do so in his inimitable fashion.

Mark Koenig, Bethesda