The firing of FBI agent Peter Strzok is McCarthyism [“FBI agent fired for anti-Trump texts,” front page, Aug. 14]. “Are you or have you ever been a Democrat? Are you or have you ever not been a fan of President Trump? Have you expressed your opinions in an email?”

What’s next? Is every person who answered the question about whether Mr. Trump could get elected in 2016 with “We’ll stop him” to be presumed as capable of making it happen? I said “we’ll stop him” many times, and I meant “the American people won’t let that happen.”

Every person in this country has the right to his or her opinion. Do you think judges don’t ever have opinions about cases, even as they apply a law contrary to their opinion?

Eileen H. Longstreet, Burke