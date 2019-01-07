In her Jan. 3 op-ed, “ ‘Ending’ war in 280 characters,” Patti Davis claimed that President Trump ended a war via Twitter, in essence on a whim. I think Trump had campaigned on ending our involvement in Syria, but set that aside.

The contrast offered by Ms. Davis, favorably, is that of President Lyndon B. Johnson feeling the “unimaginable burden” of the Vietnam War, “the responsibility that lay with him, the lives that hung in the balance because of his decisions.” Is she living in some alternate reality? Johnson was commander in chief when I enlisted. He kept the Vietnam War going mostly, it seems to me, because he could not arrange the politics of getting out. Ms. Davis seems to believe there should always be “intense conversations” and “debates at the highest levels of government” and “sleepless nights” on questions of starting and stopping war. Johnson, Defense Secretary Robert McNamara and others at the time engaged in all of that without end and still came to the wrong conclusion. The process was acceptable, so the end result did not matter? Johnson is praised for a process that kept us in a tragic war; Mr. Trump is criticized for the lack of a process getting us out of a war.

Robert Potts, Dumfries

As a Vietnam veteran, I appreciated Patti Davis’s Jan. 3 op-ed on the reckless way President Trump and his national security advisers manage foreign policy. (Maybe the better term is “mismanage.”) Our country is ill-served, as Ms. Davis suggested, by someone who so lacks an understanding of the complexities of war.

Mark Clark, Silver Spring