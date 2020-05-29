I’ve always had an interest in building trades and construction techniques. My engineering-related career has regularly provided the opportunity to visit sites of home and commercial construction. Often, these sites were visited after-hours, in an unofficial capacity, when I could walk freely through the structure to see how all the pieces fit together. So when I read that a man was followed, chased, confronted and ultimately killed for doing the same thing, I stopped to think: Have I just been lucky? What would I do if confronted? I would extend a “hello,” a “how you doing?” or maybe a “howdy” and walk (or jog) on my merry way, because I’m a white man in America.