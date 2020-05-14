With the case still pending, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr has asked the Justice Department to examine the bungled handling until now, and that is exactly what should happen — immediately.

The Trump administration has shown little enthusiasm for holding local law enforcement to account; that pattern of indifference must end with the Arbery killing. When a black man is killed while doing nothing more than taking a run for exercise through a suburban neighborhood, and the upshot is inaction by police and prosecutors, that should be a trigger for federal action.

Georgia is one of four states with no hate crime statute on the books — nor does it collect data on those crimes. Its complacency cannot be compounded by a tepid response by Washington. Encouragingly, the Justice Department says it is weighing federal hate crime charges. Beyond that, there are ample reasons to take up Mr. Carr’s request for a broader investigation into the failure of accountability by law enforcement in Georgia.

Those reasons predate Mr. Arbery’s death. The police force in Glynn County, the marshy coastal locality where he was killed, has been beset for years by what a grand jury last fall called “an ongoing culture of cover-up, failure to supervise, abuse of power and lack of accountability.” A new police chief was hired, in December 2018, to fix things. He was indicted four days after Mr. Arbery’s death on an unrelated corruption charge.

It was Glynn County police officers who conducted the initial investigation into Mr. Arbery’s death, and, according to his mother, Wanda Cooper, told her that he had committed a burglary and was confronted by a “homeowner.” No evidence has emerged to support that account. The arrested suspects are a former Glynn County police officer, Gregory McMichael, and his adult son, Travis McMichael.

The complacency of the police was reinforced by what followed. The first prosecutor assigned to the case recused herself, noting that the elder Mr. McMichael had worked as an investigator with her office until last spring. The second, from a neighboring jurisdiction, did the same, but not before arguing, in a letter replete with victim-blaming, that the McMichaels had acted legally under Georgia’s self-defense law. A third prosecutor sat on the case for weeks until the video emerged. Now, following Mr. Carr’s intervention, the case has been shifted to a fourth: Joyette Holmes, the first African American to hold the job of district attorney in Cobb County, in suburban Atlanta.

Justice demands that progress be made on parallel tracks: an unflinching investigation by Ms. Holmes, and an equally aggressive assessment by the Justice Department of the inertia of police and prosecutors in Georgia. Further delay is unacceptable.

