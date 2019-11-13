HireVue claims it can eliminate such “adverse impacts” by drawing on videos of diverse people. However, the problem cannot be solved this easily. Personality traits that lead to promotion, such as extroversion, will be selected for, even if they are not beneficial to an employee’s performance on the job.

As someone who has spent many years hiring people, the Nov. 10 Business article about using artificial intelligence in hiring (as a candidate said) “made my skin crawl.” Amazon and Netflix now use algorithms to determine something much simpler than who is right for the job. They show me what they think my next purchase or movie rental would be, and they are dead wrong more than 95 percent of the time. More than 95 percent of my hires have been terrific employees; I doubt artificial intelligence could do better.