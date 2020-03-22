In fact, the Maryland End-of-Life Option Act disqualifies anyone seeking medical aid in dying who “may be suffering from a condition that is causing impaired judgment.” In addition, the District and the nine states that have authorized medical aid in dying, starting with Oregon in 1997, have nearly 50 years of combined experience with this medical practice without one documented case of abuse, coercion or misuse.
Finally, a Journal of Medical Ethics report concluded: “Rates of assisted dying in Oregon . . . showed no evidence of heightened risk for the elderly, women, the uninsured . . . people with low educational status, the poor, the physically disabled or chronically ill, minors, people with psychiatric illnesses including depression, or racial or ethnic minorities, compared with background populations.”
Kim Callinan, Kensington
The writer is president and chief executive of
Compassion & Choices.