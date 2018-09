I was shocked that The Post is aiding and abetting Fox News and the right with a front-page article and a photograph of Mollie Tibbetts’s alleged murderer in striped prison garb [“In case of slain Iowa woman, GOP finds a cause,” Aug. 23]. Why not do the same for the small mention in the Politics & the Nation Digest about the Arkansas man who got out of his car with his gun and murdered a 3-year-old boy? I guess the National Rifle Association has more clout right now.

Randy Stein, Alexandria