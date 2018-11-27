Regarding the Nov. 24 Metro article “D.C. area’s ire over plane noise soars”:

Many thousands of complaints have been lodged at both Baltimore-Washington International Marshall and Reagan National airports resulting from the Federal Aviation Administration’s NextGen program. These complaints are put into a database by the airport operators. Does the information result in any changes? Regrettably, no.

The FAA responded that it is responsible for “safety and security.” Nothing in its recent reauthorization requires the FAA to take into account noise from aircraft in its design of NextGen superhighways in the sky other than its proprietary model, which is not validated by actual noise measurements from noise monitors at airports. (A model is supposed to reflect actual conditions by validation.) With a federally provided monopoly on the national airspace, the FAA can — and does — ignore local concerns. Its modus operandi is to slow-walk any proposed changes by local communities.

Since I am most familiar with the situation at BWI as a volunteer on the DC Metroplex BWI Community Roundtable, no change has been put in place by the FAA since the community group formed in March 2017. Howard County, Maryland and the Oakland Mills Village Association all submitted petitions for action to the FAA to rectify NextGen. They all were rejected.

Maryland has initiated litigation. Hopefully, it will be successful.

Paul Verchinski, Columbia