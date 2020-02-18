The parallels between the Dreyfus affair and the treatment of Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman are striking. As a senior director on the National Security Council staff early in the Trump administration, I recruited Alex based on his brilliance, language skills and remarkable military record. Alex is a Jewish immigrant from the former Soviet Union, and Russian was his first language. His is a quintessential American story. I know him to be a patriot and a professional military officer in the best sense: apolitical, nonpartisan, selfless and deeply committed to this country and its values. He proved his loyalty above all by serving this nation in combat in Iraq, where he was wounded. To this day, he wears the reminders of that service on his uniform and in his body.

AD

AD

He is among the finest officers I have ever known.

Many years ago, as a young Army officer, I was recruited from the West Point teaching faculty to serve in the White House. In my interview, I was asked whether I could support the president’s policies faithfully. I gave the only answer a military officer can honorably give: “Unless asked to do something illegal, immoral or unethical, I will support the president and serve to the best of my ability at all times.” Years later, when I was teaching at National Defense University, I was among a small group of current and former military officers asked to join H.R. McMaster’s team when he was selected as national security adviser. Unsure about returning to the White House, I sought out a fellow officer for advice. “We are sworn officers of the republic,” he said. “If asked to serve, we serve.”

This is the professional ethic that is now derided as evidence of the “deep state,” a term originally applied to corrupt elements in the Turkish government in the 1990s and later expropriated by the far right in this country. It is a vile term that denigrates and insults the many thousands of military and civilian officials who serve this nation around the world, day and night. All are sworn officers of the republic. At every promotion, Army officers repeat the oath to support and defend the Constitution. It is much more than what we do — it is who we are.

AD

AD

And yet here we all are. If the president’s partisans are to be believed, Alex Vindman is a traitor, a treasonous officer whose origins are suspect and whose past service and sterling record mean nothing — just like Alfred Dreyfus. What exactly is he accused of having done? In the course of his duties, Alex became aware of actions he concluded might be illegal but were almost certainly unethical. He was not alone in those judgments. His response was to alert his superiors and report his observations to the National Security Council legal office. Later, he complied with a legal subpoena, was questioned by members of Congress and truthfully answered every question. He did not leak to the media, shop for an inspector general or reach out to Democratic Party officials. In short, he did exactly what he had been taught and trained to do throughout his professional life. His reward has been vilification in the right-wing media, professional humiliation, scorn and abuse by senior government officials, and death threats.

Surely, his service deserves better than that. Surely, this country is better than that.

I’ve been told that Alex is slated to attend war college this summer. Every war college student reads Carl von Clausewitz, who famously said that “the soldier trade, if it is to mean anything at all, has to be anchored to an unshakable code of honor.” I can think of no more honorable soldier than Alex Vindman. In time, I am sure that, like Dreyfus, he will receive the approbation from his countrymen he so richly merits.