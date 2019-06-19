It is unclear why Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-N.Y.) pronouncements about former vice president Joe Biden’s attitude toward women merit attention [“Ocasio-Cortez: Biden’s behavior toward women still needs work,” news, June 17]. Her views carry no more weight than those of any other member of Congress, except perhaps among her constituents; she is not a leader of House Democrats nor even of the left wing of the Democratic Party.

The media have given her far too much authority, especially considering that she has been an elected official for only six months. Reasonable people might shudder at Mr. Biden’s periodic blunders and even question his fitness for office, but it is ill-considered to elevate Ms. Ocasio-Cortez to the status of oracle.

Diana Wahl, Arlington