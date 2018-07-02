The June 22 Metro article “In Alexandria, apology issued over Metro debacle” reported on the Alexandria city manager apologizing to the community for keeping residents in the dark about changes to the Potomac Yard Metro station. These changes resulted in the elimination of one entrance to the station because of cost overruns. The citizenry, he had previously suggested, was kept out of the process because of a confidentiality agreement between the city and the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority. He failed to mention that the so-called agreement was used as a pretext for the Alexandria City Council to discuss the issue at an executive session closed to the public. Although notes cannot be taken, instructions to the city manager can be given at these sessions. These closed-door meetings on the matter were in clear violation of sunshine laws because WMATA denied that there was a confidentiality agreement and the city manager now admits as much.

Because the executive sessions purposefully do not have minutes or recordings of deliberations, how can the citizens find out what happened behind these closed doors? All this happened after the council not long ago adopted a transparency resolution that created a committee to look at ensuring open government. Brilliant, absolutely brilliant. Maybe it’s time for Virginia’s attorney general to take a look at this fiasco.

Linda Couture, Alexandria