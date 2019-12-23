Mr. Mathews may not use his math education, but a substantial number of us do on a daily basis. I urge high schools to make Algebra II an optional course while encouraging those who are pursuing engineering, science, math and the technical trades to take this course.

Gary M. Carter, Ellicott City

I can’t help but wonder why no one ever asks if reading Shakespeare is useful or notes that they’ve never needed to dredge up a quote from “The Wasteland” or use a reference from “Silas Marner.” Are we supposed to believe that we can tailor the high school curriculum so that each student is exposed to only those things he or she is likely to “need”?

To be fair, Jay Mathews did not suggest eliminating Algebra I or geometry, and an increased emphasis on statistics would probably be useful. So the real question is at what level are we to assume someone has become “numerate” (to play off John Paulos’s notion of innumeracy). Somehow it seems to me that excluding something as clearly practical as trigonometry and an understanding of exponential and logarithmic growth (think Richter scale) is very shortsighted.

Jim Granger, Annapolis

