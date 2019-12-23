As a professor of computer science and electrical engineering at the University of Maryland Baltimore County, I disagree with Jay Mathews’s Dec. 16 Education column, “Algebra II doesn’t add up when you figure how little it means to most students,” which suggested that Algebra II is unnecessary.

Engineers, scientists (including computer scientists) and those in technical trades need the subject matter contained in Algebra II. I find current students in these fields are extremely weak in math proficiency, including the vital topics covered in an Algebra II curriculum. This deficiency impairs their ability to function in their professions and can even put the public at risk. For example, an incorrect math calculation could lead to the collapse of a bridge.

Mr. Mathews may not use his math education, but a substantial number of us do on a daily basis. I urge high schools to make Algebra II an optional course while encouraging those who are pursuing engineering, science, math and the technical trades to take this course.

Gary M. Carter, Ellicott City

I can’t help but wonder why no one ever asks if reading Shakespeare is useful or notes that they’ve never needed to dredge up a quote from “The Wasteland” or use a reference from “Silas Marner.” Are we supposed to believe that we can tailor the high school curriculum so that each student is exposed to only those things he or she is likely to “need”?

To be fair, Jay Mathews did not suggest eliminating Algebra I or geometry, and an increased emphasis on statistics would probably be useful. So the real question is at what level are we to assume someone has become “numerate” (to play off John Paulos’s notion of innumeracy). Somehow it seems to me that excluding something as clearly practical as trigonometry and an understanding of exponential and logarithmic growth (think Richter scale) is very shortsighted.

Jim Granger, Annapolis