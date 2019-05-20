Regarding Anthony A. Williams’s May 15 op-ed, “Alice Rivlin turned visions into reality”:

I worked with Alice M. Rivlin in 1995 and 1996 at the White House when she was director of the Office of Management and Budget. I was finishing my dissertation on regional economic and political integration of southern Africa at Howard University and had been hired as a special policy analyst to catalogue Ms. Rivlin’s work for the Library of Congress. The volumes of information in her files highlighted a career that spanned decades of policy work that crisscrossed most of Washington’s most powerful economic and political institutions.

She was an intellectual giant who was always humble and willing to listen to both sides of constructive debate. She was a self-described scholar activist. It was an honor to work with the brilliant woman who greeted other luminaries with a simple “Just call me Alice.” She will be missed.

Irelene P. Ricks, Colmar Manor