Please tell me it ain’t so! It has upset my world to learn that Amtrak is planning to pull its dining car service [“End of line for Amtrak dining cars,” Metro, Sept. 22]. My memories of the Capitol Limited go way back, but a couple of times in recent years I have especially enjoyed the experience of dining with glimpses of the Potomac through dense woods, wrapped in a cocoon of civility, hearty American cuisine and friendly service. My most memorable experience talking with strangers at table was with a World War II veteran who was looking forward to attending the opening of the World War II memorial in Washington. When my wife and I asked him about his service, he shared a sober, unforgettable recollection of the amphibious landing on Tarawa. So many other shared tables with travelers coming and going from lives we would never have glimpsed.
Because we have not yet managed to extend high-speed rail, dining cars are still a highlight of rail travel. As airlines are getting better at prepackaged food, I think I’ll fly next time. Maybe Amtrak could focus on making key overnight trips punctual and just fast enough to give a business traveler from the District to Chicago or Atlanta a full day at both ends.
Thomas M. Adams, Washington
