Please tell me it ain’t so! It has upset my world to learn that Amtrak is planning to pull its dining car service [“End of line for Amtrak dining cars,” Metro, Sept. 22]. My memories of the Capitol Limited go way back, but a couple of times in recent years I have especially enjoyed the experience of dining with glimpses of the Potomac through dense woods, wrapped in a cocoon of civility, hearty American cuisine and friendly service. My most memorable experience talking with strangers at table was with a World War II veteran who was looking forward to attending the opening of the World War II memorial in Washington. When my wife and I asked him about his service, he shared a sober, unforgettable recollection of the amphibious landing on Tarawa. So many other shared tables with travelers coming and going from lives we would never have glimpsed.