It’s irrelevant whether some parent is troubled by the notion “that it’s possible to be born in the wrong body.” As Hamlet would have it, “There are more things in heaven and earth, Horatio, than are dreamt of in your philosophy.” Research reveals that intersex is indeed a phenomenon, and children are at times assigned a gender at birth that in fact does not correspond to their chromosomal makeup. Even that is beside the point. No child can do her best unless she feels safe, seen, welcomed and cherished. Research has demonstrated the deep interplay between emotions and learning.