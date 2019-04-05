Josh Rogin’s March 29 Friday Opinion column, “Taiwan needs America’s help,” correctly pointed out that it is China’s overt and covert ambition to subvert democratic society in Taiwan. What China is doing to Taiwan is a wake-up call for all democracies.

On March 31, two Chinese fighter jets crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait. National security adviser John Bolton tweeted the following day that Chinese military provocations will only strengthen the resolve of people everywhere who value democracy. We should not appease Beijing’s incendiary tactics, which threaten the status quo of peace and stability across the Indo-Pacific and beyond.

Taiwan is a stronghold for defending our shared core values, as President Tsai Ing-wen reiterated. Twenty-three million Taiwanese people on the island are proud of their hard-earned freedom, human rights and way of life. We will continue to work with the United States and all other like-minded partners in the region to resist coercion, intimidation and expansionism from a bullying Communist China. As Winston Churchill stated during World War II, we shall defend our island, whatever the cost may be.

Ta-Kuay Lee, Washington

The writer is director of the press division of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States.