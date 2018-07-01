Michael Gerson rightly highlighted in his June 26 Tuesday Opinion commentary, “The high cost of staying on Trump’s team,” the ominous outcomes of the loyalty tests that President Trump imposes on his handpicked staff. But Mr. Gerson failed to point out that with the president’s pattern of ill treatment of all but the most sycophantic members of his team now well-established, the quality of his Cabinet will continue to decline over time.

Fortunately, an increasingly ineffective staff will struggle to implement an increasingly incomprehensible agenda. Unfortunately, the positive role that Washington used to play in national and international issues will continue to diminish. This will prove much more damning than what Mr. Gerson bemoaned, namely, the harm to the reputations of those who have chosen to link their careers with this particular president.

Mark S. Sternman, Somerville, Mass.