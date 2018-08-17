I had to laugh at the Aug. 9 letter “Snow days help parents, too,” about how schools’ requiring children to learn online at home during snow days will be difficult for “working” mothers. For mothers who don’t “work,” I suppose, it will be easy. When are we going to lay to rest this supposition that mothers who “work” to earn money while raising children are superheroes? Work is defined as “activity involving mental or physical effort done in order to achieve a purpose or result,” according to the Oxford Living Dictionaries. It is not defined as earning money. Every mother who raises her children full time works. In fact, the work is so complex and emotionally and physically draining that going to earn money at an office can seem like a vacation. I remember doing so and being in a state of wonder at the cleanliness, freedom and ease of working to earn money vs. being in the trenches with my beloved children.

I won’t even start a discussion of the phrase “stay-at-home mom” to describe the millennia-old tradition of women raising their own children.

Karen Craft, Bethesda