Regarding Nicholas Burns and Douglas Lute’s April 3 Wednesday Opinion essay, “NATO’s biggest problem is Trump”:

For too long, many NATO members have operated under the belief that the United States will protect them. They have not adequately invested in defense spending for years. Recently, they have increased their defense spending. But how many years will it take for them to achieve the level of preparedness they should have had all along? Some NATO members have participated in conflicts, but there is a difference between distant, regional, low-intensity conflicts and a major war with a powerful enemy at their border.

It does not inspire confidence that, with the current threat level, NATO members had to be prodded to fulfill their commitments. With NATO, we are a formidable force, especially considering the increasing multilevel, multi-theater threats from Russia and China. But all NATO members must fulfill their obligations.

Gary J. Kaplowitz, Pikes­ville, Md.