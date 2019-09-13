The Sept. 10 front-page article “Johnson’s Brexit plan is again stymied” reported that “lawmakers reject his call for a new election.” But British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has twice flopped and cried foul in the hope that his playacting will distract from his lame-duck condition. These theatrics play well with older voters who remember long-ago snap elections and who are oblivious to the Fixed-term Parliaments Act 2011. The reality is that Mr. Johnson was neither tripped nor pushed. At the end of the day, the most popular response of members of Parliament was simply not to vote. Mr. Johnson has slung so much mud that he cannot get traction, and any move turns into a flop.

Jonathan West, Washington

