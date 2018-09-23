“UNFORTUNATELY, ALL of us have been standing here before.” That was Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler talking about the mass shooting Thursday morning at a warehouse in Aberdeen and the fact that the county had previously experienced other horrific shootings — one in 2016 and another in 2017. The sheriff’s words apply to the country as a whole, a nation that sadly has become all too accustomed to the everyday reality of gun violence.

The shooting at the Rite Aid distribution center, in which a temporary employee killed three people and wounded others before killing herself, was the country’s third — third — mass shooting in less than 24 hours. Wednesday morning, a man opened fire at co-workers at a software company in Middleton, Wis., wounding three people before he was killed by police. Hours later in Fayette County, Pa., a gunman shot four people outside a judge’s office before he was killed by police.

The first shots at Aberdeen were reported at 9:06 a.m., and there was a sickening familiarity to the events that followed: news bulletins about an active shooter; desperate texts to loved ones from people hiding from the shooter; the rush of first responders; and finally, the toll of those shot and killed. This time, it was three people — Sunday Aguda, 45; Brindra Giri, 41; and Hayleen Reyes, 41 — who did nothing more than get up that morning and go to work.

Investigation is continuing, but it appears the shooter, a 26-year-old woman hired two weeks earlier as a seasonal worker, suffered from mental illness and had recently worried friends and family with her troubled behavior. The sheriff said the woman may have cut in line as workers were checking in and was set off when she was rebuked. “So senseless,” said the sheriff. As senseless as children slaughtered at school, churchgoers ambushed at prayer or music lovers mowed down at an outdoor festival.

Nearly 100 lives are lost every day because of gun violence and the abject failure of national leaders to confront the problem. “If gun violence feels like it’s become an everyday occurrence, that’s because it is,” said Gabrielle Giffords, former Arizona congresswoman who was shot in the head in 2011 and now advocates for gun control. “But every time you hear news of another shooting, remind yourself that this level of gun violence is not normal.”