Michael Gerson disingenuously washed his hands of his own responsibility for the descent of the Republican Party he so passionately laments [“The reasons conservatives should stay in politics,” op-ed, March 22]. It’s noble for him to claim he spent 30 years trying to persuade his fellow GOPers to adopt “an agenda and message of social justice, rooted in ideals of solidarity with the poor and suffering.” But he promoted a party that mostly disdained those concepts, or at least ignored them when they got in the way of the party’s precious tax cuts.

In working for a range of conservative politicians and organizations, he stood shoulder to shoulder with operatives who championed the idea that government didn’t work. Surprise: After more than 30 years of that kind of talk, a lot of folks gave up on government. And now people are shocked, shocked that those same people have embraced a corrupt kleptocrat because he’s a “disruptive” outsider. When it comes to the moral collapse of today’s Republican Party, we shouldn’t absolve the voters who backed Donald Trump. But much of the blame lies with operatives who were only too willing to flog dishonest policies that were so clearly destructive to positive public discourse.

Peter Kovar, Takoma Park