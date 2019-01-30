In his Jan. 25 op-ed, “A tech bridge from the Pentagon to Silicon Valley,” David Ignatius described how the Defense Department, abetted by elite academicians, is groveling before the social-justice warriors of Silicon Valley. They confuse commercial software, validated by an occasional fortune, with software that is reliable enough for secure military or/and infrastructure applications.

All technological advancement can be applied to warfare or peaceful purposes regardless of the originator’s intent. Social media applications may have been intended to share cute pictures with friends and family, but now they help spread hate and disinformation and are used to interfere in our democratic process.

Military and infrastructure software must be perfectly understood and be right the first time. Commercial products from Silicon Valley are neither. Consider the regular “patches” and Computer Emergency Readiness Team notices from the Department of Homeland Security warning that a malicious user may exploit a vulnerability to gain control of the system.

Reliable software is 1 percent inspiration and 99 percent tedious engineering and verification. The creative social-justice warriors haven’t demonstrated much interest or unique aptitude for the important part. If the government wants to buy the “inspiration” part, it should insist that the idea be documented in sufficient detail to be coded and tested by cleared government employees at a secure facility. Our military and infrastructure systems are riddled with vulnerable commercial, off-the-shelf products produced by the same Silicon Valley creative geniuses we are begging to take more of the people’s money.

R.A. LeFande, Silesia