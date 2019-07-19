Then President-elect Barack Obama watches as President George W. Bush speaks in the Oval Office of the White House on Jan. 7, 2009. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

In response to Karen Tumulty’s July 16 op-ed, “Speak up, President Obama,” I would like to say the same to former president George W. Bush. Where are you now, Mr. Bush?

Mr. Bush always prided himself on his Christian character, publicly saying he looked to a higher authority for guidance, compassion, truth and justice. He still has a bully pulpit. I hope he will speak in defense of the Constitution and against President Trump’s actions; please speak now for truth, justice, the rule of law, racial equality and human decency.

Mr. Bush’s silence is deafening; we need a Republican voice. Will he be a bystander as his party allows this president to tear this country apart with ignorance, hatred and racism?

George W. Bush, do the right thing.

Beatrice B. Alexander, Oakton