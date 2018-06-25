Regarding the June 21 Local Digest item “It’s hard to afford rent for many in D.C. area” [Metro]:

I have been a landlord (of multiple properties) in Virginia since February 1971, and yes, rents are high. Why? In most cases it is because of the high real estate taxes in the area.

Every time I issue a rent increase to tenants, I try to explain that taxes have increased again, which they can always check online. Peel the onion a little more and you will usually find that local voters have approved referendums for another park, police or fire station, bike and hiking trail or school. Who do the voters think is paying for those increases in amenities? Real estate taxes pay for about 65 percent of the total revenue in Fairfax County. So, when tenants vote for approval of a referendum, they are also voting for a tax increase and, thus, for a rent increase.

While the additional amenities are admittedly nice to have, they do come at a cost. If residents (tenants) do not want to pay increased taxes (rents), do not vote for the referendums.

Jim Smith, Alexandria