The Aug. 5 front-page article “Crabscam? Allegation rocks the Chesapeake .,” stands, by itself, as negating claims that all commerce can be fairly achieved by mere reliance on “the magic of the marketplace” as asserted by many. Indeed, it is an article about the “tragic of the marketplace.” This inevitably occurs when complex and very technical situations demand careful regulation by a well-equipped and ethical government department. Consumers alone are quite unable to discern the quality and accuracy of these types of supplied goods and services, whether supplied in good faith or, as in this case, using fraud or sharp practice.

David C. Jones, Annandale