Mr. Lew made sure it was, as he did so often during a remarkable career that not only changed the landscape of Washington but also helped reshape the character of District government. Mr. Lew, 69, died Tuesday at a hospital in Queens from complications of covid-19.

“If we judge our life by how much we do to improve the lives of others, few will match Allen Lew,” said D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser. “He taught us that in public service, you do not need to choose between quality and efficiency, as embracing both yields excellence.” Mr. Lew, a graduate of the City College of New York’s architecture school with a master’s degree in urban design from Columbia University, came to D.C. in 1996 to lead development of the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. His success managing the largest public works project in the city’s history was just the start. He pulled off renovation of RFK Stadium in time for the Washington Nationals’ opening season, which marked the return of baseball to D.C. He made Nationals Park a reality. He rebuilt long-neglected schools and athletic fields. And he helped secure the deal to build the new soccer stadium.

Mr. Lew was all about “getting things done,” so he took on the city’s layers of bureaucracy and culture of corruption. He looked for competence and experience — not political connections — in assembling teams of architects, carpenters, electricians and plumbers. If he had to step on some toes to get the job done, so be it. But Mr. Lew was also known as someone who worked inclusively across cultural lines with his staff, his contractors and the communities he served.

“So much of what we enjoy in our city today,” said Ms. Bowser, “is the result of Allen’s ability to bring people together and get the work done.”

