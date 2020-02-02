My father broke his back as an 18-year-old ski patrolman, becoming a paraplegic. Suddenly in a wheelchair, he was told he had no more than 10 years to live. After a year of intensive surgeries and physical rehabilitation, he began proving his doctors wrong. He went to college, then graduate school. With the encouragement and support of my mom, he joined the Peace Corps in Costa Rica, working as a park planner in the field. This entailed riding burros, walking long distances on crutches over muddy, uneven ground and riding in canoes. He camped in the snow and developed a huge organic vegetable garden. He traveled the world in countries where disability accessibility was not a reality. He drove hand-controlled vehicles. He swam and lifted weights daily.