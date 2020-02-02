Reading Hawken Miller’s Jan. 28 Health & Science article, “I’ve explored 13 countries — in a wheelchair,” about his vast travel despite his physical disability, I thought, “I have a Hawken in my life.”

My father broke his back as an 18-year-old ski patrolman, becoming a paraplegic. Suddenly in a wheelchair, he was told he had no more than 10 years to live. After a year of intensive surgeries and physical rehabilitation, he began proving his doctors wrong. He went to college, then graduate school. With the encouragement and support of my mom, he joined the Peace Corps in Costa Rica, working as a park planner in the field. This entailed riding burros, walking long distances on crutches over muddy, uneven ground and riding in canoes. He camped in the snow and developed a huge organic vegetable garden. He traveled the world in countries where disability accessibility was not a reality. He drove hand-controlled vehicles. He swam and lifted weights daily.

The spirit of strength, sense of humor and full embrace of life I read in Mr. Miller’s testament echoed my father’s ethos: Acknowledge challenges, live the fullest life possible and always be grateful for what you can do instead of what you cannot do.

Emily S. Goldman, Washington