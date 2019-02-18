The decision by Post owner Jeffrey P. Bezos to withdraw from building an Amazon headquarters campus in New York [“Amazon drops N.Y. move over local furor,” front page, Feb. 15] was a shortsighted reaction that will punish the wrong people. To react to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and other local politicians in a way that denies economic support to an area that needs that support is the same tiresome refusal to negotiate in good faith that we see every day from the person in the White House.

Carla Dean Day, Potomac Falls

With the collapse of Amazon’s deal in New York, smart city and regional planners in the Washington area should insist that Amazon reopen negotiations and encourage the corporate behemoth to join in creative public-private ventures to create more affordable housing and to mitigate traffic and neighborhood gentrification concerns. Amazon’s flexibility on these issues of great concern would go a long way toward eliminating the burgeoning animosity and skepticism that often come when communities face rapid change from an outside entity seeking to make its mark on a neighborhood it doesn’t fully understand.

Joan McQueeney Mitric, Kensington