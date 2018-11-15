A cyclist rides a bike down the street in Crystal City, picked by Amazon to be one of two locations for a new second headquarters. (Michael Reynolds/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

The artist’s rendering of a pedestrian bridge connecting Crystal City to Reagan National Airport over the George Washington Parkway should be the first phase of a two-phase project to build a pedestrian bridge parallel to the 14th Street Bridge and Metro bridge, similar to the pedestrian bridge across the Thames in London [“Amazon effect: A transit transformation, or just more traffic?,” Metro, Nov. 14].

The 14th Street Bridge is not friendly to bicyclists and joggers, who must travel the Mount Vernon trail to the airport to cross into Crystal City. A direct pedestrian link across the Potomac would enable pedestrians and bicyclists to travel effortlessly from the District to the new National Landing. It would enable workers and sightseers to walk from Virginia to the Mall, Pennsylvania Avenue and elsewhere without having to drive back and forth.

John Adam Wasowicz, Alexandria

“National Landing”? Does it have to be? What a bland name. It has no connection to existing communities. It lacks geographical meaning. It could apply to any location in the D.C. area.

Why not “Arlandria”? It has an interesting sound. It connects to the land and communities around Crystal City, Pentagon City and Potomac Yard. It has historical significance as it has been used informally for decades to refer to the fairly continuous landscape and culture that runs from Arlington to Alexandria. It is even the name of a song by the Foo Fighters. What band would record a song titled “National Landing”?

Don Reisman, Arlington