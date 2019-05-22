The May 18 Metro article “Amazon plans towers, green campus,” an update on Amazon’s plans for its Arlington campus, referenced statistics about the proposal that substantiate the magnitude of the project. Its significance extends far beyond the Crystal City and Pentagon City neighborhoods. (Amazon founder and chief executive Jeff Bezos owns The Post.)

Amazon Vice President John Schoettler was quoted about Amazon’s intentions to create “a sense of place . . . an urban campus that will allow our employees to think creatively, to be a part of the surrounding community, and to remain connected to the region’s unique culture and environment.” While Mr. Schoettler’s statement is commendable, there is an enormous gap between the impact of this once-in-a-generation development and the frankly tepid ambitions illustrated in the updated proposal. Amazon’s Arlington campus should be exceptional, even inspiring. The updated plans indicate nothing of the sort. For example, Amazon’s Arlington campus should, at a minimum and in a way that’s consistent with climate mitigation best practices, be designed to net-zero carbon standards, offsetting the thousands of tons of embodied greenhouse-gas emissions that will result from constructing the campus.

Energy efficiency is but one of dozens of ways the Amazon project should be leading by example. After years of anticipation, Amazon’s revised plans are profoundly disappointing. If not Amazon, who? If not at its Arlington campus, where? If not now, when?

Carl Elefante, Takoma Park

The writer is immediate past president of the American Institute of Architects.