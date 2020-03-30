And, yes, it’s a political transaction, greased by favors for constituencies as different as the Kennedy Center and the sunscreen industry.

Fundamentally, though, it’s a colossal act of social solidarity, a massive, across-the-board commitment of the nation’s wealth, premised, as its acronym implies, on the idea that everyone needs help in a crisis for which no one is at fault.

This is an extraordinary, potentially precedent-setting, moment in the history of a country where social solidarity has not always been the norm. But what kind of precedent, specifically?

There are admirable reasons for the United States’ comparative lack of social solidarity — a traditional ethos of individual freedom and entrepreneurship — and not-so-admirable ones, such as white supremacy, racism and other forms of discrimination.

What’s undeniable, though, is that our social insurance and economic stabilization mechanisms have been generally less developed than those of Europe, where nations’ relative ethnic homogeneity, among other factors, fostered solidarity.

In this country, war, especially two world wars in the 20th century, served as a — highly imperfect — catalyst for such solidarity as we did establish.

Even the Great Society’s expansion of the social safety net in the 1960s can be seen as a response to international conflict, to disprove Cold War-era Soviet propaganda about the brutality of capitalism.

Our safety net today, a hodgepodge of programs for which people qualify based on membership in a particular category — veterans, the elderly, poor children and so on — reflects the episodic nature of its construction. A deep-seated American concept is that people “deserve” benefits based not on membership in society per se, but because they have in some sense “earned” or “qualified” for them.

Moral hazard, the idea that insuring people makes them more likely to engage in risky or unproductive behavior, has been repeatedly invoked — sometimes honestly, sometimes hypocritically — to limit the social safety net.

The Cares Act, then, is doubly new: It dramatically expands the domestic role of government without the justification of war, and it does so with relatively little concern for moral hazard.

A group of Republican senators objected to disincentives to work in the bill’s beefed-up unemployment benefits. Progressives such as Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) railed against aid for corporations.

In the end, though, the bill passed without a single recorded “no” vote, as Republicans and Democrats across the ideological spectrum realistically embraced the idea that some risks are so catastrophic, so hard to foresee and so threatening to the nation as a whole, that they must be addressed collectively.

For Democrats, the ideological concession that the private sector, including big business, should be helped, not punished, is non-trivial. It pales in comparison, however, with the retreat by Republicans, who were forced to acknowledge, openly, that there are certain circumstances in which free-market principles do not apply.

This tentative consensus is now a matter of record, and could be the beginning of a new and distinctly American kind of social solidarity, based not on the ethnic character of the state, as in Europe, or on various forms of categorical eligibility, as in the current U.S. safety net.

Rather, the criterion would be the common humanity of a diverse nation, whose citizens are all susceptible to the slings and arrows of outrageous fortune — including, but not limited to, pandemic viruses.

When normality returns, we need to focus more resources on difficult-to-insure risks that all people face, through no fault of their own — old age, illness, unemployment, natural disaster — and recognize that government is best positioned to protect against them. It is outrageous that the United States arrived at its second economic crash within a dozen years still possessed of an outdated state-by-state system of unemployment insurance, and that health insurance still follows employment for most of the non-elderly population.

Meanwhile, we could focus fewer government resources on protecting private companies and individuals against risks they assume voluntarily, and can learn how to manage if they don’t already know. That could mean, for example, reducing agribusiness subsidies and streamlining the panoply of federal tax breaks and financial backing for the single-family home industry.

One reason the Cares Act requires the United States to borrow so much while devising new programs on the fly is that it has heretofore done such a poor job of defining government’s essential and nonessential functions, wasting billions on the latter while neglecting the former.

The bill will have been worth its price, however, if its spirit of realistic solidarity proves both lasting and clarifying.

