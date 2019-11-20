The writer cited “a U.S. economy doing remarkably well by all measures.” If by all measures, he means the Dow index, then fine. But that is success for investors, while working folks still struggle even harder as wages do not keep up with inflation. Mr. McKim cited “a new and improved trade agreement,” but that negotiation is not complete, and tariff wars with China drive up costs and put farmers in bankruptcy. He cited “the United States achieving energy independence,” but the administration favors environmentally disastrous coal mines and stifles economically favorable renewable sources. And, most laughable, the writer cited Mexico as “working with the United States to restore order to the immigration process,” but the administration ignores international refugee laws and continues to jail children apart from their families. There is no immigration policy, only a retribution policy. And all the while, the Mexican president disdains our border wall.