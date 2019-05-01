Following on Dana Milbank’s reminder in his April 28 Sunday Opinion column, “Trump is bad, but the past was worse,” that we’ve survived worse situations than the current presidency, there is revealed a simple truth regarding the Trump episode that deserves emphasis. As long as our Constitution and resultant laws are adhered to by an alert citizenry, the process of removing an undesirable leader can be peaceful and only minimally disruptive. Be it by impeachment or by election, this process will soon be on display for the world to see and will surely be seen because of the colorful character at the center of the controversy. All to the better: It will spotlight a comparison between our democratic form of governance, with all its inefficiencies, and that of autocratic societies where, after decades of nepotism, corruption and privilege, violence is often required to pry members of the ruling class away from their privileged lifestyle.

Gary W. Litchfield, Rockville

I hope Dana Milbank’s next family trip will be to the National Archives, where they can stop and contemplate the sculpture “Future” (1935, Robert Aitken) and the quotation from Shakespeare, “What is past is prologue,” inscribed on the plinth.

We study history to learn from our mistakes, not congratulate ourselves on not being as bad as we once were. When our highest elected officials resort to vitriolic speech and tacit affirmation of white nationalists and focus on vilifying immigrants and religious minorities, those who would take us backward are emboldened. History will repeat itself unless we, as a nation, pay attention and fully participate in our government.

Kathryn Collison Ray, Washington

The writer is past president and trustee of the League of Women Voters of D.C.

Dana Milbank emphasized the idea that special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s recently released report “exposed the rot in our government and the moral bankruptcy of our president.” Mr. Milbank proceeded to say that the United States is still better now than it was before. While the conclusion may be accurate, the assumption that major issues of the Trump administration have only now been exposed (after the Mueller report) is dangerously wrong. Headlines have informed the public about President Trump’s supposed obstruction of justice, but what about the insane influence of money on government corruption? The Post has reported on the hundreds of thousands of dollars that Saudi officials have funneled to Mr. Trump’s businesses, yet somehow the news cycle continues to revolve around obstruction of justice.

Ryan Xu, Oakton