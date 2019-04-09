The April 6 news article “In Libya, fears of civil war as Hifter’s forces, militias clash outside Tripoli” wrongly characterized Khalifa Hifter as a “renegade warlord.” Mr. Hifter commands the Benghazi-based force loyal to Libya’s elected parliament, which was forced to relocate to that city in 2014. The government imposed by the United Nations was foisted on Libyans at the behest of the Obama administration and its ill-advised and mistaken alliances. As a result of that error, U.S. foreign policy, still uncorrected, it seems, has forced Mr. Hifter to seek Russian backing, when his forces should be backed by the United States. (Mr. Hifter received advanced military training in the Soviet Union). The United States made a similar error after World War I, when Ho Chi Minh sought the assistance of the United States to help Vietnam escape the yoke of French colonialism. Our government turned him down, and the rest is a painful blot on U.S. history.

Must we repeat that kind of blunder?

David Alan Coia, Arlington