I never thought I would say this, but I welcome President Trump’s repudiation of American exceptionalism, as reported by Karen Tumulty in her Sept. 26 op-ed, “America the bully.” And, while I’m sure Mr. Trump never intended to start a debate on this issue, we do need to take a realistic look in the mirror, rather than asserting we’re the beacon of the world.

The plain fact is that many of our key social indicators are exceptionally poor. Among developed countries, we have among the highest rates of income inequality, child poverty, incarceration and gun violence. We have the most expensive health care, some of the highest drug prices and some of the worst health outcomes per dollar spent. Despite one of the world’s highest per-student spending, our educational achievements are also mediocre. No wonder the majority of Americans are disappointed in their leaders.

We desperately need to address these major social problems. Sadly though, most of them are barely on Mr. Trump’s radar or that of our members of Congress.

Robin Broadfield, Washington