The longer-range target of Mars is desirable, but starting with a base on the moon will provide much less risk in learning how to manage creating permanent facilities in hostile environments.
The United States should participate in exploring and developing this frontier to remain competitive.
We will accrue benefits in technology and materials development and gain from use of lunar resources and environments. The United States is not the only nation with eyes on the moon.
Hopefully, a compromise can be found that satisfies objectives for exploration of Mars and the moon.
Nick Carter, Chantilly