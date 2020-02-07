I could not agree more with the Feb. 1 editorial “Lost in space.” I just finished auditing the wonderful free course from edX/MITx on “Engineering the Space Shuttle.” One thing made very clear was that in addition to technical challenges, schedule target and funding changes caused by the whims of the government in Washington were severely disruptive. So the congressional suggestion that the United States define a long-term plan for the space program that “spans several Congresses and Administrations” makes a lot of sense.