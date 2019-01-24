“PLEASE LET us work.” This was the plea of furloughed federal employees at a sit-in at the Capitol on Wednesday calling on Congress to reopen the government. For them, Friday is not the end of another long week in the office — it is the second time since the shutdown that they, and hundreds of thousands of working employees, would go without a paycheck.

The shutdown of 25 percent of the government, now 35 days long, is taking a greater and greater toll on the most vulnerable . Some are dipping into savings; others may have scant savings to dip into at all. In the D.C. area last week, one organization alone gave food to 1,140 workers who queued in the cold for bags of produce.

These workers are not the only ones suffering hardship thanks to presidential irresponsibility and legislative inaction. Even Americans who do not work for the government still rely on it every day — in ways big and small, noticeable and unnoticeable. The Federal Bureau of Investigation, according to the group that represents its special agents, lacks the supplies to do DNA swabs or even replace worn-out tires on vehicles. The bureau is struggling to conduct activities essential to U.S. security, from anti-trafficking efforts to counter-cyberterrorism operations. The Food and Drug Administration’s shortage of inspectors poses risks at a similar scale. Air traffic controllers are driving for Uber on the side and then coming in for 10-hour shifts — shifts for which they are not receiving a paycheck.

Robo-calls are flooding consumers’ phones, and there are few enforcers around to stem the flow. Has your identity been stolen? Sorry, says IdentityTheft.gov, the dedicated site for reporting fraud to the feds and seeking recourse, but “we are unable to offer this website service at this time.”

More than 100 other federal websites are displaying a warning to users that they may have been compromised by hackers. The problem has an easy fix: Renew the website’s certificate. But the breakdown of even this simple process shows what happens when you take a single cog out of a machine we all count on to chug along day after day.

The processes that have less of a direct and immediate impact on Americans receive less attention, but they are crucial, too — from collecting the data that farmers rely on to plant crops in Iowa and that scientists at the National Weather Service use to model hurricanes, to recruiting new talent. Lawmakers voted Thursday not to end the shutdown, another rank abdication of duty. America needs these furloughed employees as much as they need compensation. If they cannot work, less and less else will.