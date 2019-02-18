Vice President Pence had it backward in the Feb. 15 news article “Pence accuses U.S. allies of undermining Iran sanctions.” The truth is that the United States is vigorously undermining a signed disarmament deal it entered into with its allies.

It would seem that Mr. Pence and President Trump are the ones taking actions to undermine the deal. Thus, one might find no surprise in the Europeans looking askance at the U.S. sanctions. Each of those nations has its own democratic electorates to which their leaders must answer. It is doubtful whether any jawboning by Mr. Trump or Mr. Pence would alter that. Fortunately for all of us, our allies are steadier and more reliable than the erratic pretense of leadership displayed by the Trump administration.

Jim Leanos, Annapolis