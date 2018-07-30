Aside from being spot on, the July 26 editorial about the decades of promoting Cardinal Theodore McCarrick despite accusations by seminarians (with settlements) and children, “A reckoning is due in the case of Cardinal McCarrick,” also fell short.

The editorial should have called for a national commission to examine the abuse of children in U.S. institutions, much as the Australians have done through extensive data collection, public hearings and a report. The Australian Royal Commission on child sexual abuse looked at abuse in the Salvation Army, Anglican Church, Catholic Church, Jewish yeshivas and more.

We have these same problems in the United States. Perhaps a U.S. effort could include youth sporting organizations that have also turned a blind eye to sexual predators working with child athletes.

As a Catholic, I have no confidence that my faith institution has the capacity to effect change. The repeated editorials slamming Pope Francis and publicly shaming the church have not led to anything beyond pithy public-relations phrases. Let us demand this of our politicians who have the power to create these commissions.

Betty Walter, Annandale