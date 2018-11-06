People take selfies in front of an American flag before the start of a campaign rally for Republican Senate candidate Mike Braun in Fort Wayne, Ind., on Monday. (Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg)

Doug Sosnik cogently forecast the political storms we will weather in the next two years in his Oct. 31 Wednesday Opinion essay, “No matter who wins this year, we lose.” It will be democracy as blood sport, with the American public as horrified spectators. The challenge, however, will be not to lessen the melee, but to encourage the public to embrace it. Democracy is noisy, often messy, even ugly. But, as software coders say, that’s not a bug, that’s a feature. Just as a fever is a sign of the body defending itself, pitched political battles are often how great issues are resolved.

From the Civil War to civil rights, we’ve seen worse, and, despite the pain, we’re better for it. It won’t be pretty, but it will serve a purpose. Bring it on.

John McNamara, Derwood

I’m an entrepreneur by nature, not a pundit, but I believe that Doug Sosnik’s Oct. 31 Wednesday Opinion essay mischaracterized where Democrats are headed. We aren’t going in a radical direction, and it’s because of a point Mr. Sosnik made: People don’t want more political warfare.

Divisive, acrimonious Democrats aren’t the majority of the Democratic Party, and they don’t represent the majority of voters. I campaigned with dozens of amazing Democratic candidates. They didn’t talk about President Trump; they talked about protecting health care, making sure that working people can get ahead and making government work again.

Investigations and oversight are essential to good government, and they won’t be done for political reasons, because the American people won’t accept that. Contrary to Mr. Sosnik’s argument, the 2020 election will be about finding a way to bring this divided nation together, telling a better story and reaffirming a sense of common purpose and shared values.

John K. Delaney, Potomac

The writer, a Democrat, represents Maryland’s 6th Congressional District and is a candidate for president.